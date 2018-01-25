Bawana fire: CM Kejriwal visits kin of dead, gives Rs 5 lakh each

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Bawana (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/file) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Bawana (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/file)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday gave cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the 17 people who died in the Bawana factory fire.

Kejriwal reached Metro Vihar area in Bawana in the afternoon to hand over the cheques. Many families, however, said that compensation is not enough, and that harsh punishment has to be meted out to the owner of the factory. They also insisted that labour laws must be implemented in the industrial area.

Phoolwati, 35, who lost her daughter Rita in the tragedy said, “The CM stood by his words. We didn’t have to make rounds of his office to get money. But justice for us would be when the factory owner is sent to jail.”

Next to her house lived Marina, 55, who too died in the tragedy. Her son-in-law Rashid Khan, 30, said the workers here do not get any identity cards, which makes it impossible to prove that they worked in a particular factory in case there’s an accident. “The Chief Minister should ensure that these factory owners give us health insurance, identity cards, and that there are proper fire safety measures,” he said.

