Bawana factory fire LIVE UPDATES: North Delhi mayor claims her fake video is going viral, wants Kejriwal to apologise

Bawana fire LIVE UPDATES: Seventeen people were killed, including seven women, in a fire that broke out at an illegal firecracker storage unit in Bawana Industrial Area of Delhi on Saturday evening. (Source: Express Photo) Bawana fire LIVE UPDATES: Seventeen people were killed, including seven women, in a fire that broke out at an illegal firecracker storage unit in Bawana Industrial Area of Delhi on Saturday evening. (Source: Express Photo)

Delhi police on Monday arrested Manoj Jain, owner of the illegal firecracker factory in Bawana Industrial area, a day after 17 people were killed in a blaze that broke out in the storage unit of the building.

Police said seven of the deceased have also been identified. Jain was running the factory since January 1 this year.

Police said that they apprehended Jain from his house on Saturday late night after the incident and booked him under sections 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 ( Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and Explosives Act at Bawana Police Station Station.

Also Read | Day after blaze killed 17, Bawana firecracker factory owner Manoj Jain arrested

Bawana factory fire Live Updates:

12:38 pm: Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari also supported Preeti Aggarwal saying this place, factory and its license, all belong to Delhi government and its Industry department and they were running it illegally.

इससे घटिया हरकत क्या हो सकती है कि 17 लोगों के दर्दनाक मौत के समय एक झूठे विडियो को @ArvindKejriwal CM Delhi ख़ुद Retweet करें..!!! ये जगह,ये factory,इसका लाइसेन्स, सब दिल्ली सरकार और उसके इंडस्ट्री dept का है और ग़ैर क़ानूनी चलवा रहे थे sir http://t.co/0HjgISzCLT — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) January 20, 2018

12:20 pm: LG Anil Baijal has reached BR Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini where the families of the victims of the Bawana factory fire are waiting for post-mortem.

12:09 pm: According to a list of names released by the police, the seven deceased who have been identified includes Rajjo (65), Madeena (55), Dharma Devi (45), Baby Devi (40), Afsana (35), Sonam (23) and Reeta (18) lost their lives in the fire. All are factory workers.

12:06 pm: Rajneesh Gupta also said, ““As of now, Jain was the lone owner of the factory. However, his close friend and neighbour Lalit Goyal’s role is also being investigated.”

The Bawana firecracker factory owner Manoj Jain. (Source: Delhi Police) The Bawana firecracker factory owner Manoj Jain. (Source: Delhi Police)

12:04 pm: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta has said that Manoj Jain had taken the building on rent for Rs 25, 000 per month, since January 1. He said, “From the time of questioning till now, he told us that the factory was of cold firecrackers used in stage shows and Holi celebrations. The packages recovered from the site also show the same. ” Gupta also said that as per one of the injured labourers, crackers used to come from outside and packing was done in the factory.

12:00 pm: Police says documents related to the ownership of the factory are yet to be seized.

11:42 am: The mayor said, “This industrial area is under DSIDC and land allotment has been done by Delhi government. They should at least see what work is being done there. Is making a fake video viral and confusing public is fair? It’s condemnable and I expect Arvind Kejriwal Ji to apologise: Preeti Aggarwal

11:41 am: North Delhi mayor Preeti Aggarwal told ANI, “A video of me is being made viral on social media and has been retweeted by CM as well. I only made some inquiry about the place from my co-workers and I meant we shouldn’t say anything about such unfortunate incident at this time.”

North MCD Mayor Preety Aggarwal. (Source: ANI photo) North MCD Mayor Preety Aggarwal. (Source: ANI photo)

11:34 am: North MCD Mayor Preety Aggarwal on Saturday said she will “make a committee to investigate the matter”.

11:33 pm: Delhi police have arrested the owner of the illegal firecracker factory at Bawana, Manoj Jain. Jain was running the factory since January 1 this year.

11:32 am: Fire officials said the fire broke out in the basement around 6.20 pm and moved up to the floors above. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire. PCR vans from the local police station and 13 Cats ambulances rushed those injured to local hospitals.

11:31 am: Around 50 workers were trapped inside the three-floor unit, and Delhi Fire Services said a majority of the deaths were caused by burns while a few died after inhaling toxic fumes.

11:30 am: Seventeen people were killed in a fire that broke out at an illegal firecracker storage unit in Bawana Industrial Area of Delhi on Saturday evening.

(With Inputs from ENS and agencies)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd