Bawana factory fire: Co-accused Lalit Goyal arrested

Delhi Police have arrested Lalit Goyal, an alleged co-accused in the Bawana fire-cracker factory blaze that killed 17 people last week. Police said Goyal was produced in court on Saturday and remanded to four-day police custody.

Police said Goyal, who had been absconding, was arrested by Rohini police Friday and handed over to the Crime Branch as the case has been transferred to them. JCP (crime) Alok Kumar confirmed Goyal’s arrest. Earlier, a Delhi court had sent the main accused, Manoj Jain (49), to five-day police custody.

“Having considered the submissions in light of the record and the gravity of the incident… this court allows and grants police custody remand of the accused Manoj Jain…,” the court had said in its order.

During investigation, police also found that the explosive material was brought into the city illegally. “After packaging, the consignment was sent to parts of Delhi-NCR as well as Gujarat,” an officer said.

