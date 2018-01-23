Bawana factory fire: Blaze a rude awakening for the migrant with dreams

Women say they make less than men for the same amount of work. (Amit Mehra) Women say they make less than men for the same amount of work. (Amit Mehra)

“The fire broke out after 6 pm on Saturday. That’s past duty hours for most of us. In all probability, the workers were doing overtime to earn a little more. It’s sad that the overtime we do to survive in the capital, considering our meagre wages, is what got some of our comrades killed,” says Kanhaiya Lal (28), a factory worker in Bawana Industrial Area. Originally from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, he is among the thousands of migrant workers who came to the capital, dreaming of a better life. Many work at factories in the area for a meagre wage of roughly Rs 8,000 a month. Apart from poor pay, they also have to deal with hazardous working conditions and no social security.

Lal, for instance, earns around Rs 200 a day for eight hours of work. He lives with his wife, in-laws and two children in a small room inside a factory, and barely manages to get by. “I had saved Rs 9,000, including this month’s salary, but it was stolen a week ago. My phone too was stolen. This is very common in the area, but the police don’t do anything,” he says.

For women, the situation is worse with even lower wages and no maternity benefits. Poonam Devi (32), from Bihar’s Siwan, used to work in a factory that produces children’s bicycles for a salary of Rs 6,000. “We are not entitled to leaves. If we took leave, our salary would be cut. We had to slog just to earn a little more. If I worked over eight hours, I was paid only Rs 50 for two hours. Is this a life worth living?” she says.

Taking maternity leaves is out of the question and so is bringing children to work. “My factory had strictly refused to allow children at the workplace. If they fell ill, I had to take leave and loose money. Nobody values us, despite our hard work. I even lost my job a few days ago — my factory owner packed up and left without informing me,” she says.

Workers who bring up safety issues are routinely harassed, says Naresh Kumar Yadav (32) from Bihar’s Madhubani. “They don’t let us form unions. Almost all the factories here have just one door that doubles as an entry and exit. What will happen to us if a fire breaks out? I had filed a case against my owner in a labour court and was fired from the job,” he says.

