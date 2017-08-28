AAP MLAs not up for sale, says Arvind Kejriwal after Bawana bypoll win

“AAP ke vidhayak jis mitti ke bane hain, inhe khareeda nahi jaa sakta,” Kejriwal said. “AAP ke vidhayak jis mitti ke bane hain, inhe khareeda nahi jaa sakta,” Kejriwal said.

Elated after AAP’s win in the Bawana bypoll, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP saying his party MLAs are not for sale. “AAP ke vidhayak jis mitti ke bane hain, inhe khareeda nahi jaa sakta,” ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying. The Aam Admi Party’s victory in the Bwana bypoll was an important win for the partyafter party’s loss in Goa, Punjab and MCD elections.

The bypoll in Bawanna was necessitated after AAP legislator Ved Prakash quit the Delhi Assembly to join the BJP ahead of the municipal elections.

The results of the Bawana bypoll were announced on Monday. AAP candidate Ram Chander beat his nearest BJP rival Ved Prakash by 24000 votes, capturing 45 per cent of the vote-share. Kejriwal took to his twitter account to thank the voters for trusting his party. He tweeted: “Thanks to the voters for supporting the clean politics of Aam Admi Party and putting a stamp of approval on the work done by the party over the last two-and-a-half years.”

In Goa, the BJP emerged with flying colors, winning the by-elections to two assembly seats in the coastal state. In the Panaji bypoll, Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar won a sixth term as MLA after defeating Congress’ Girish Chodankar by a margin of 4803 votes. The BJP also won in Valpoi with Health minister Vishwajit Rane defeating Congress’ Roy Naik by 10,066 votes.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh won the Nandyal Assembly by-election comfortably with a huge margin of 27,466 votes. TDP candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy thumped his YSR Congress rival and former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy. While Bhuma bagged 97, 076 votes, his rival secured 69, 610. The Nandyal by-election was necessitated following the death of TDP MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd