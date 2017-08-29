Bawana bypoll: ‘Modi magic’ has stopped, says winner Ram Chander

Ram Chander of the Aam Aadmi Party, after winning the Bawana bypoll. Tashi Tobgyal Ram Chander of the Aam Aadmi Party, after winning the Bawana bypoll. Tashi Tobgyal

AAP candidate Ram Chander’s first tryst with politics was in 2008, when he fought on a BSP ticket and lost. He later joined the India Against Corruption movement and though he had wanted an AAP ticket in the 2015 assembly polls, the party decided to go with Ved Prakash. A resident of Shahbad Dairy, Chander’s Purvanchali roots and his “connect with the residents” were key to the AAP’s win, party leaders said.

Excerpts from an interview with The Indian Express:

When did you come to Bawana and how did you join AAP?

I came to Bawana from Lucknow in 1984 and started living in Shahbad village. I worked with people on agrarian issues. I approached the Congress in early 2000s but they didn’t give me a ticket. A lot of parties came and approached me but I joined AAP during its 49-day government in 2013.

What was the party’s strategy?

Volunteers and party leaders worked hard, and people are happy with the work done by the government and Kejriwal. ‘Modi magic’ has stopped working and our strategy was centered around development. Most people here belong to economically weaker sections.

What next?

Our focus will be on completing development works. A world-class school is coming up. Pipelines are dry, roads and lanes need to be made. Pension was doubled by the government but people haven’t received it. We will set up camps and help them.

How important is this win for AAP?

After the defeat in Punjab, Goa, the Rajouri bypoll and MCD polls, this win is very important. Confidence among party volunteers will grow. They are the backbone of AAP.

What does the loss mean for BJP?

The BJP chariot has stopped and it won’t move forward. People of Delhi have realised the BJP did not do anything except make false promises. They were sending Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts. Even 15 paise have not been deposited. People here were angry.

