Bawana bypoll: Defector lashes out at CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress candidate says wait and watch

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Unlike AAP’s Ram Chander, who won the Bawana bypoll, both the Congress candidate Surender Kumar and BJP’s Ved Prakash have been MLAs in the past. On Monday, both focussed on the ‘Kejriwal factor’, emphasising that it remains to be seen whether he will deliver on his promises.

Kumar, a three-time MLA, explained why Shahbad Dairy and the JJ Colonies, typically Congress strongholds, went with AAP: “He (Ram Chander) is a resident of that area and people there showed faith in him. We did have support there but the CM visited every alley. In some days, it will become clear whether promises, which were made, get fulfilled.” He added, “Congress gave stiff competition to the BJP.”

Prakash, whose defection from AAP to the BJP ahead of the MCD polls had necessitated the bypoll, was more scathing in his criticism of the CM. “Kejriwal is a big dhokhebaaz and a tyrant. For two years, nothing happened in the area and the responsibility lies with Kejriwal. But who has to pay the price? The MLA,” he said.

He maintained that leaving the AAP was not a mistake. “I left a dhokhebaaz. I am in the right. I have no regret or sadness from the outcome. If the poll outcome was my concern, why would I have resigned? I had five years as the MLA. I have always stood by the truth and I will continue to do so.”

