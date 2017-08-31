Bawana bypoll: After loss, a report card — and a Tiranga yatra

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Karawal Nagar on Wednesday. Praveen Khanna Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ at Karawal Nagar on Wednesday. Praveen Khanna

An assessment from the party’s cadre on the ground in Bawana as well as his own observations will form part of Delhi BJP leader’s and northwest Delhi MP Udit Raj’s inquiry report on what he called the “Bawana debacle”. The BJP finished a distant second in the crucial bypoll, results for which were announced Monday. The BJP got 35,834 votes — way behind AAP’s 53,886.

A day after he was tasked with the responsibility by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Raj told The Indian Express that he will look for a “bottom-up” explanation for the defeat. “I will make inquiries at the bottom before submitting a report in two or three days.” Sources in the Delhi BJP claimed that giving Raj this responsibility is a “way to appease him” since he was “largely sidelined” from the election campaign leading to the bypoll.

Senior BJP leaders also suggested that the idea for the inquiry committee didn’t come from the high command. “Party chief Amit Shah is unhappy with the loss in Bawana, but the high command did not ask for any such committee to be formed,” said a BJP leader. “It’s Tiwari’s way to come up with a justification.”

Meanwhile, Tiwari took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ — with Tricolours and patriotic chants — with party cadres across his constituency in northeast Delhi Wednesday. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conceived the idea and asked his party workers to take out such a yatra for a week after Independence Day.

The procession was taken out with several party cadres on two-wheelers following Tiwari, who was in a jeep. A statement released by the Delhi BJP quoted Tiwari as saying: “There is a vision of PM Modi that when we shall be celebrating the diamond jubilee of our Independence, at the time the country may be able to realise the dream of new India (sic).”

“Today we should resolve to take this campaign of Nirman ki Siddhi of New India door to door. We shall build such an India where taking together all the people, the countrymen prosper — free from fear, hunger and corruption. India emerges as the Vishwa Guru on the horizon of the world,” he added.

