Bawana blaze: Among 17 dead, a 12-year-old girl

Police added that they are investigating if more people were involved in the running of the illegal unit in Bawana. (Express Photo) Police added that they are investigating if more people were involved in the running of the illegal unit in Bawana. (Express Photo)

DAYS AFTER a fire at a illegal firecracker packaging unit in Bawana claimed 17 lives, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has booked the two owners — Manoj Jain and Lalit Goel — under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act after they found that even minors allegedly worked at the factory.

During investigation, police found that one of the 17 workers who died in the fire was a 12-year-old girl from UP’s Sitapur.

Sources told The Indian Express, “Since the body was completely charred, police initially thought she was 18 years old. But later, when the girl’s mother claimed her body, police found out she was just 12. The mother, who lives in Metro Vihar, even produced the girl’s Aadhaar card to police to confirm her age.” Police said they have recorded the statement of the girl’s mother in connection with the matter.

Crime Branch officials, meanwhile, said they have added a section of the JJ Act in the FIR after verifying the dead girl’s age. They are also trying to find out if the duo had hired more minors to work in the factory. “Over 30 labourers were working in the factory but none of them were registered by the factory owners,” said a police officer.

Police added that they are investigating if more people were involved in the running of the illegal unit in Bawana. “A few arrests are likely in the future,” police said.

Police said the original owner of building from which the factory was operating is missing.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App