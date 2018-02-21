Barricades must be visible from a distance: Delhi Police chief to DCPs

No barricade should be unmanned, said Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik No barricade should be unmanned, said Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

The Delhi Police Commissioner has directed all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to ensure that barriers and barricades have florescent paint and blinkers and reflecting tape on sufficiently illuminated roads, so that they are visible from a distance at night. This comes after a 21-year-old man died after his throat got slit by a metallic wire used to bind two police barricades, in northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place on February 9.

The directive — which states that Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik took a serious view of the incident — was issued at the recently held crime review meet at the Delhi Police headquarters in ITO. The incident took place between 1 am and 1.30 am when Abhishek Kumar, a 21-year-old disc jockey, who was riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, was returning home from a wedding. Kumar saw the barricades, but could not see the iron wire with which they were tied. As he sped ahead, his neck got stuck and his throat was slit. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras at nearby shops.

Following the incident, seven policemen were suspended and the Station House Officer of Netaji Subhash Place police station was transferred to district lines. A departmental inquiry was initiated against them and an FIR was registered under IPC Section 304-A. “Patnaik asked all DCPs to identify all broken, unpainted and shabby barricades and ensure they are repaired immediately,” a senior police officer said.

Patnaik also asked DCPs to make sure that no police barricade is left “unmanned”. “The decision to emphasise on this issue was taken after Patnaik reportedly received a common complaint from several places about police barricades being left unmanned. Some of the complaints were received on social media where pictures of unmanned police barricades were posted,” an officer said, adding that all DCPs have been asked to take departmental action against the errant policemen.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd