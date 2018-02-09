Barricade case: NHRC notices to Home secy, Delhi police chief

The spot in Netaji Subhash Place where the accident occurred on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) The spot in Netaji Subhash Place where the accident occurred on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

The NHRC has sent notices to the Union Home Secretary and the city police commissioner over the death of man after his neck got stuck in a chain used to tie two police barricades in north west Delhi’s Subhash Place. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also asked the Delhi police chief to “inform whether any action has been taken against the guilty police personnel as, reportedly, there have been several such incidents in the past”.

“Leaving them unattended, in such a careless manner, tantamount to criminal breach of duty. Due to clumsiness of the public servants, a precious young human life has been lost. This is a case of serious violation of human rights,” the rights panel said in a statement.

The Commission has also issued notices to the Union Home Secretary, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and “sought detailed reports, along with existing guidelines for management of police pickets or barricades, their deployment and removal, and the extent to which they are in conformity with the smooth flow of traffic”.

Response from both the authorities is expected in four weeks, the rights panel said. “He (police commissioner) is also expected to inform whether there is a scheme to grant relief to the victims and their families in case of negligence by personnel of the Delhi Police in such cases. “The relief, if any, given to the aggrieved family in this case, to be informed along with the report,” the NHRC said in the statement.

The incident took place on February 7 night when Abhishek, who worked as a car driver and a part-time disc jockey, was going home on his motorcycle, a police official said. The commission has also observed that the incident indicates that the 21-year-old man died, “undoubtedly, due to the negligence of the police personnel. “They kept the barricades unattended and used a metal wire to tie them in a reckless manner, absolutely ignoring the dangerous consequences of their act,” it said.

A case of death due to negligence has been registered at the Netaji Subhash Place Police Station. The SHO has been moved from his post and seven police personnel have been placed under suspension, the statement said.

Reportedly, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) has stated that a parallel probe has been ordered to find out the source of the metal wire and the police personnel, who had tied the barricades with it, the NHRC said. “Allegedly, in several parts of the city, the police barricades are seen placed unattended leading to traffic jam and accidents. Several specific incidents have been mentioned in the news reports,” the statement said.

