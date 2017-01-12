Bar association elections: Delhi HC pulls up lawyers over election posters

Many poll posters were removed after the order. Source: Prem Nath Pandey Many poll posters were removed after the order. Source: Prem Nath Pandey

With elections for the executive committee of the Delhi Bar Association at Tis Hazari scheduled for January 20, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on lawyers for “defacing” court premises by putting up posters for the upcoming elections.

“It is the responsibility of the Bar association to ensure that no posters are put up,” said the bench of Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ashutosh Kumar, after the petitioner lawyers showed photographs of posters all over court premises.

The bench also noted that directions were issued in February 2016 to the Bar association to create rules prohibiting candidates from putting up posters and stickers on the court premises, but said rules are yet to be created.

The bench has directed the District Judge Headquarters, as well as the election commission, comprising senior lawyers to “ensure that defacement of the Tis Hazari court complex does not take place”. The HC also directed the district judge to initiate action under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against candidates who put up posters/banners on buildings inside the court complex.

The bench also directed that action should be taken against the shop owners and vendors who allowed candidates to put up posters, stickers, etc on their shops.

The issue was raised in a PIL filed in 2015 by a freelance journalist regarding cleanliness and maintenance of the district court premises in Delhi.

Advocate R P Tyagi, chief election commissioner for the DBA Elections, said posters and flex boards had been removed.