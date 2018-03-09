Bank ‘scam’: Two bureaucrats approach Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File) Delhi High Court (File)

After Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, two other officers of the Delhi government have approached the High Court seeking quashing of the breach of privilege and contempt notice issued to them by the Delhi Assembly committee.

The two officers — former Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) J B Singh and serving Registrar and CEO of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Shurbir Singh — have approached the court and the matter is likely to be heard on Friday. Prakash had approached the court after he was served a notice to appear before the committee.

On Thursday, the court directed the committee not to insist on Prakash’s appearance.

With regard to the two IAS officers, to whom the notice was served by the Questions and Reference Committee of the Assembly, the judge said he cannot pass any order as they have not approached the court and the panel can proceed against them.

Both officers had been summoned by the Delhi Assembly’s Q&R Committee probing the alleged Rs 100 crore scam in the Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank on Thursday.

The panel said it may recommend action against officials, “including jail term”, in its report, likely to be submitted in the upcoming Budget session. Neither Shurbir Singh nor J B Singh could be contacted for a comment. Their counsel Vivek Chib refused to comment.

Sources told The Indian Express, “The two officers have moved the application in Delhi High Court. The application raises legal and constitutional questions about the federal structure of the Constitution and the functioning of the Assembly. It asks whether the Assembly has the power, through its committees, to exercise control over officers and try and attempt to get adverse remarks inserted in their service records.”

On May 2, 2017, the Committee had instructed former Delhi chief secretary M M Kutty to “put on record its displeasure” for giving “unsatisfactory” answers to its questions pertaining to the probe.

Sources in the court also said that the two officers, in their plea, had asked if questions asked by the committee on the issue were admissible.

