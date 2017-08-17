Ban superbikes, says family of man who died

“Superbikes are not meant to be driven around in our country. In western countries, such as the US and UK, there are appropriate arrangements. These bikes should be banned; no one else should go through the same pain,” said Ankush Bansal, elder brother of Himanshu Bansal who died after he lost control of his bike and crashed into the boundary wall of Lady Irwin college on Monday night.

Police, however, maintained that the youngster was racing with his friends. “They were driving in a rash manner…They could have put someone’s life at risk,” a police officer privy to the investigation said.

The family, however, denied the claims and insisted that Himanshu had been busy running errands. “He was going to get some lights from CP. He was supposed to spend Janmashtami with us,” Ankush said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App