Ballot papers for civic polls: Arvind Kejriwal requests L-G to call a meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal to call a meeting of political parties and the state election commission to explore the possibility of using ballot papers in the civic polls in Delhi. He told reporters that if the state election commission rejects such proposal outright then the idea has to be junked but if it is open to experimenting then things can be worked out.

“Only the Lt Governor has the power to change rules on the mode of polls. The commission, in a report, has said that at this stage it will be difficult to effect any change. So I have requested the L-G to call a meeting involving the AAP, the BJP, the Congress and the commission,” Kejriwal said.

In his letter to Baijal, the AAP national convener said, “As the matter is of utmost urgency, the L-G is requested to immediately amend the relevant rules to provide for elections by paper ballot so that the forthcoming MCD elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.”

He said in case the Lt Governor is of a different view, it is requested that a meeting of all political parties in Delhi and State Election Commission is convened by the L-G immediately to discuss the issue.

Kejriwal also alleged that EVM tampering may have led to his party’s poor showing in Punjab. “It could be part of a conspiracy to keep the AAP out of power in that state,” he alleged.

Yesterday, Kejriwal had written to the Delhi chief secretary directing him to approach the state election commission with the request to hold the municipal polls in Delhi, slated for April 22, using ballot papers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now