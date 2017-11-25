Bakery owner gets 2-yr jail term for polluting Yamuna

A special court Friday sent a bakery unit owner to two years in jail for polluting the Yamuna by discharging untreated effluents into the sewer that flows into the river. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh and compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh for the “victims” — the society at large — to be paid to the Prime Minister’s relief fund.

The court said the “insensitive approach” has led to the river being polluted, and added that people are unable to ensure physical protection of rivers owing to industrialisation and urbanisation.

Special Judge Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal said, “It is only because of the insensitivity of people like the bakery owner that the current generation is unable to have a pure and clean Yamuna and is, thus, deprived of the use of natural resources.”

The case dates back to 2000. A team of the Vigilance Squad of Delhi government and Delhi Pollution Control Committee had found that a shop — Haryana Paneer Bhandar, which made sweets and namkeen — discharged the entire trade effluent “generated during dish washing and cooking without treatment into the public sewer”.

The court was hearing the appeal after the magistrate court had convicted the owner and held him guilty under various provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

Questioning the inspection, the appellant had claimed that the standards for proper discharge of effluents were issued on June 21, 2000, while the inspection had been carried out on an earlier date, June 5.

The court dismissed his claim and said that the apex court has sensitised such units about the rise in pollution several times.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App