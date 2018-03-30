Baggage system snag leads to chaos, delays at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

Several flights were also delayed. (Express Archive) Several flights were also delayed. (Express Archive)

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) was witness to massive chaos on Thursday after the baggage handling system developed a problem, leading to misplacement of baggages and delay in delivery in time. Airlines such as Vistara complained that the bags were not being loaded in the aircraft and that the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the airport operator, was trying to solve the problem. Several flights were also delayed.

Several fliers vented their anger on social media with some claiming that though they had arrived at their destinations behind schedule, their luggage hadn’t been delivered. Reacting to a passenger’s complaint, Vistara tweeted, “We apologise for the inconvenience. We would like to inform you that Delhi airport has been facing challenges with the baggage handling system post check-in and all airlines and hundreds of bags are impacted, not being loaded onto flights.”

However, an official at the airport said it was due to heavy load of passengers going on vacation that there have been instances of use of prohibited items such as power banks, batteries, laptops in the check-in baggage. “With the onset of the holiday weekend, Delhi Airport Thursday saw an increase level of dangerous goods, particularly power banks and lighters, in customer checked-in luggage. The incident rate today was 30 percent higher than an average day. This impacted the baggage handling processing due to the manual reconciliation of the suspect baggage with the passenger and removal of the prohibited item,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

“Passengers are being reminded, not to pack these items in their checked-luggage to avoid inconvenience. This has addressed the instances of passengers sending their baggage with prohibited items on the BHS and hence the issue is now under control,” the official added.

