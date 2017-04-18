MCD Polls: Backed by BJP, some candidates contesting on BSP, NCP symbol

Lata Soni Lata Soni

On Monday morning, residents of the Lado Sarai MCD ward woke up to a peculiar appeal in the form of a pamphlet slid between their newspapers, asking them to press the symbol of the BSP on the EVM machines to elect the BJP candidate from the area. The pamphlet details how the BSP candidate had joined the BJP with her entire family, but since the election symbol could not be changed once nominations were filed, voters were being requested to press the BSP symbol, the elephant. The pamphlet, although issued by the BJP, Lado Sarai Mandal, bears the elephant sign with a saffron swastika drawn on its back.

“Dear friends, as you are aware that for MCD election to ward number 67 (s) Lado Sarai, Ms Pinky was declared the candidate from BJP but due to some technical reason, her nomination was cancelled. Now, BJP has supported BSP candidate Mrs Lata Soni (ex-SBI officer) as its candidate,” reads the pamphlet. “Mrs Lata Soni and her family have accepted the membership of BJP. As per election commission rules, the party symbol cannot be changed so it’s my humble request to all of you that please press BSP symbol (elephant) for supporting BJP strategies for ward No. 67 (s) Lado Sarai for better developed and prosperous Delhi,” it further reads.

Soni confirmed this to The Indian Express: “I am a candidate supported by BJP but contesting on a BSP symbol.” She remained confident this would not confuse voters. She also refuted the suggestion that the BSP was upset at her decision. “In fact, the Lok Sabha constituency president supported me when I joined the BJP,”she claimed.

“My daughter had last time filed nominations from the Congress, but her name was cancelled at the last minute. We had requested them for a ticket this time too, but instead they gave it to someone else who is not even educated. My daughter, on the other hand, is a scientist,” she claimed.

This situation, though, is not exclusive to Soni. Gulfam, contesting from Abul Fazal Enclave as an Independent, plans to go with the BJP if he wins. Owner of an electronics and furniture showroom, he said he wanted to fight on the BJP’s symbol but couldn’t get a ticket. When the BJP candidate Jamal Haider’s candidature was cancelled, Gulfam was approached by party leaders. “I have worked for the party earlier as well. When BJP approached me, I became a willing candidate,” he said.

Rahul Singh from Vinod Nagar, who has filed his nomination as an NCP candidate, decided to go with the BJP once party candidate Ravi Negi’s nomination was cancelled. “I am asking my voters to vote for the NCP candidate, and those who should know that BJP is supporting me already know,” he said.

Amrita Rashmi from Bapraula, contesting as an Independent, was approached by the BJP after the State Election Commission cancelled the nomination of Sanju Bala. Rashmi is a BA (Hons) graduate from Bhagalpur University. Twinkle Kalia from Kishan Ganj ward A, a hearse and an ambulance driver, filed her nomination as a Swaraj Abhiyaan candidate but joined the BJP after the party candidate Anuradha Sharma’s nomination got cancelled.

