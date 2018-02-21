Back on boil, AAP versus bureaucrats

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash leaves the L-G house on Tuesday. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash leaves the L-G house on Tuesday. (Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

On Tuesday, the Delhi Secretariat stood still. The Cabinet meeting had to be shifted as the secretariat was deemed “not conducive” as a venue, a minister and his aide were allegedly assaulted, and bureaucrats moved from floor-to-floor asking others to join their agitation “against the government that didn’t care for its officers”.

Little over an hour after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged he was physically assaulted by AAP MLAs, angry officials of the government — led primarily by the Delhi Association of Subordinate Services (DASS) — gathered at the secretariat’s second level. AAP minister Imran Hussain, his aide and AAP leader Ashish Khetan, who were both there for separate meetings, found themselves at the receiving end of angry slogans.

Hussain alleged that he was stopped from taking the elevator to his sixth floor office at the secretariat, and police had to escort him to his office. Both Khetan and Hussain alleged that they had been assaulted. “I don’t know whether they were government employees, but I will identify them,” Hussain said. Other ministers and AAP leaders, sources said, avoided the second level, which serves as the main courtyard for the entire building.

Officials of the DASS, though, disagreed. Deepak Bharadwaj, general secretary, DASS and an official of the DSSSB, told The Indian Express, “This is a simple matter of AAP manhandling senior bureaucrats of this government. We all work here together, but this just goes to show their arrogance. Although we are here in support of the Chief Secretary, and the IAS officers have said that they will continue working, we will not.” According to the Delhi government employee welfare association, around 7,000 staff boycotted their work in support of Prakash.

As work stopped at the secretariat and at different government offices, some officers raised concerns over the impact it would have on the upcoming Budget. An officer in the finance department said, “February is a key month for any government since the Budget is prepared during this time. Although a large chunk of the work is done in advance, this is when all officers need to work hand-in-hand.” However, a government spokesperson said: “The work for the Budget is mostly done. As far as cooperation is concerned, it is not like the officers were cooperating before.”

The Cabinet meeting was eventually held at Kejriwal’s residence. Chief Secretary Prakash gave the meeting a miss, while Home Secretary Manoj Kumar Parida attended it. In the meeting, it was decided to go back to the earlier system of handing out ration, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said. Asked to comment about the alleged assault, which took place in his presence, he said the charges were “baseless and ludicrous”.

By 3 pm, the secretariat had emptied out, prompting Bharadwaj and four other officials to urge others to join. “Why should we protest while others sit like nothing has happened,” said an official. By 4:30pm, their efforts had succeed and the lobby had filled up again.

