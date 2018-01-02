Baby’s body found in garbage heap

The body of a newborn boy was found in a garbage heap in Gurgaon Sunday morning, police said. According to police, the body was found around 9.30 am in an open area near the community centre in Sector 39, Jharsa village. “Workers who had come to collect garbage found the body and alerted us. By the time, the infant had already died,” said assistant sub-inspector Manoj Kumar, the investigating officer in the case.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under IPC sections 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender). “There are no CCTV cameras in the area. The matter is being investigated,” said Kumar.

