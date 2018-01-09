BA (Economics) course in Delhi University has students but no syllabus

Exams for the sixth semester will begin in April-end or beginning of May. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Exams for the sixth semester will begin in April-end or beginning of May. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

DU Students pursuing BA (Programme) with a major in Economics have entered the sixth semester without any clarity on the syllabus or the name of their Skill Enhancement Course (SEC).

Under the choice based credit system (CBCS), the students have to study SECs in their second and third year of graduation. While they had studied SECs designed by the Delhi School of Economics (DSE) in their previous semesters, they are now left in the lurch as the department has said it would not be designing the course. It has asked students to pick an SEC from some other subject. Exams for the sixth semester will begin in April-end or beginning of May.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Subansh Singh Prasad, teacher in-charge of the Department of Economics at Sri Aurobindo College, said, “Under CBCS, there is a concept of majors. For these specialisations, the SEC plays a major role as it has 16 credits. In the last three semesters, the DSE created courses on Budget, Data Analysis and Research Methodology. But there is absolutely no clarity this semester.”

Prasad wrote to the Head of the Department of DSE on January 2 on the issue. “I am writing this mail to bring to your kind notice that the Skill Enhancement Paper for the students of sixth semester, BA (Programme) Economics, has not been specified… I kindly request you to look into the issue and clarify as to what is the course and course outline that has to be covered for the same.”

In response, HoD Aditya Bhattacharjea replied, “There is no economics SEC for the VI semester. Teachers were told last year that they should take the initiative to design SECs as the department would not be doing it.” Bhattacharjea could not be reached for a comment.

Prasad, however, said: “How can every college have its own course and syllabus, when the evaluation is centralised?”

Vageesh Vishnoi, a student of Zakir Hussain College, said, “It is a completely ambiguous situation for us, the semester has started but we have no idea about our SECs.”

