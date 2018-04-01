Automated driving tests lead to 50% decline in clearance

The new system comprises eight tracks with in-built sensors. (Express photo) The new system comprises eight tracks with in-built sensors. (Express photo)

As the automated driving licence system was launched in south Delhi, there has been over 50 per cent decline in the number of people clearing the test. A senior official of the transport department confirmed this and said that 50 out of around 150 people successfully clear the test now, as compared to earlier when over 120 out of around 250 people cleared the manual test.

The new automated driving licence system was launched two weeks ago near Sarai Kale Khan. It comprises eight tracks with in-built sensors, which send a signal if car touches the edge; a dedicated area to check reverse parking skill of the driver, driving uphill and swerving areas, as well as sensor-based CCTV cameras.

Earlier, the test was conducted on a 1-km stretch near Saket and the process was manual, with an official checking for the necessary requirements. “One reason behind the fall in numbers is that the new system has reduced the role of middlemen. The earlier system was arbitrary and lot of things depended upon discretion of officers,” said the official.

Also less number of people have been coming forward to appear for the test now because of the improved system, he said. Currently, the only task of the licensing officer is to oversee the test and give print-outs of the result and sign it.

A person appearing for test has to manoeuvre in the eight tracks, which are around 12-feet-wide but squeezes down to 10-feet at some places. One has to make sure that they do not touch the edges, which have in-built sensors — only one mistake is allowed.

The transport department is planning to make 11 more such centres. Transport department commissioner Varsha Joshi said that all locations have been surveyed and work is underway. “We are building them with Maruti under their CSR and it should be completed by September end,” she said. At least 1,600 driving licences are issued in Delhi every day.

The centres will come up at DTC terminals in Lado Sarai, Shakur Basti, Raja Garden and Vishwas Nagar; and on the transport department’s land in Rohini, Dwarka and Jharoda Kalan.

