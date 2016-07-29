Auto-taxi strike called off

Olivier was killed over a brawl about an auto-rickshaw in Kishangarh, said police. Olivier was killed over a brawl about an auto-rickshaw in Kishangarh, said police.

After a meeting with Transport Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday, transporters called off the autorickshaw and taxi strike in the capital Thursday.

The transport unions, which had gone on strike to protest the government’s “silence on illegal app-based cab services”, were called for a meeting by the Delhi government Thursday. “It was decided that vehicles registered as taxis in other states will not be allowed to ply. If they are caught doing so, they will not only be challaned but also impounded,” said a government official.

Many of the app-based cabs are vehicles registered in neighbouring states like UP and Haryana. “The government has said it will introduce a policy to regulate app-based cab services, something we have been demanding for a long time,” said Kishan Verma, president of All Delhi Auto-Taxi Transport Congress Union.

