Delhi: Auto driver who ferried kids held for molestation

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver, who used to ferry children to and from school, has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl on multiple occasions in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony. “The girl was returning from school when the auto driver stopped the vehicle and allegedly molested her. She was crying when she reached home,” police said.

The incident came to light when the girl narrated the incident to her mother. The accused, Lakhni, was arrested the same night.

The girl told police that the accused had allegedly molested her on previous occasions as well, but she was afraid to tell anyone. This time, though, the accused touched her private parts, and she shared her ordeal with her parents. Police are trying to verify if the accused molested other children as well.