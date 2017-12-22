Australian killed in Yamuna Expressway pile-up

The Australian was riding a Royal Enfield when an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus hit him. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav The Australian was riding a Royal Enfield when an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus hit him. Express photo by Gajendra Yadav

A 26-year-old Australian man, travelling from Delhi to Agra on a motorcycle, died in an accident involving at least four vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway, Thursday morning. Several other commuters sustained injuries in the incident, which appears to be a result of low visibility because of the fog, police said. According to police, around 8 am on Thursday, Ridley Mathew Anthony was riding a Royal Enfield when an Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus, headed towards Agra as well, hit him.

“Anthony was travelling from Delhi to Agra with two other friends, Benett Kowald and Ian Borg. The two were on separate motorbikes. They are from Sydney and had reached India three days ago,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, Station House Officer, Dankaur police station.

Pundir said the UPSRTC bus first rammed into a truck, lost balance and hit the bike that Anthony was riding. The impact of the collision was such that the windscreen of the bus was shattered and the bonnet completely damaged. Minutes later, a school bus rammed into the UPSRTC bus. A girl inside the school bus sustained minor injuries.

Police said the driver, conductor and a commuter of the UPSRTC bus also sustained injuries.

“All of them were rushed to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, where doctors declared Anthony brought dead. The others are undergoing treatment. The incident led to traffic snarls on the Expressway for around an hour. The motorbike and the bus have been removed from the spot,” Pundir said.

Police said that an FIR has been registered against the driver of the UPSRTC bus under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) at Dankaur police station.

“The Australian had sustained severe injuries on his chest and stomach. His body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem, which will be conducted on Friday. The driver also sustained severe injuries and is recuperating at a private hospital. The others are out of danger,” Pundir said.

This is the second time this month that the Expressway witnessed a pile-up on the Delhi-Agra route. On December 2, five persons, including an Italian national, had sustained injuries after their cars collided on the stretch.

