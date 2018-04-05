Audit of Delhi departments: CAG flags lapses that cost MCDs crores

Bird Eye view of the central Delhi, from the Civic Center building. Express file photo by Abhinav Saha Bird Eye view of the central Delhi, from the Civic Center building. Express file photo by Abhinav Saha

Several lapses that allegedly led to losses worth crores to the three municipal corporations have been flagged in the CAG report, released on Tuesday.The CAG findings said that lack of scientific methods in road construction led to unnecessary expenditures in projects.

Moreover, accident-prone roads were constructed at Dera Bhati since trees were not removed, it said. To strengthen roads in Okhla Industrial Area Phase I and II, roads to be constructed by bitumen were instead constructed by cement concrete at an extra cost of Rs 1.36 crore, the report stated.

In the same contract, it was found that the contractor was asked to transfer a new vehicle of at least 1800 CC — along with fuel, maintenance, driver, etc — to the South Corporation after completion of the project. “This was not justified as it amounts to buying a car through the contractor to avoid the approval of the competent authority,” the CAG report said.

Some lapses the CAG pointed to include:

– The report said that during the construction of an overbridge at Bijwasan, structural changes were made at a later stage, leading to an extra payment of Rs 8.33 crore to the contractor. “It indicates that technical sanctions were not based on adequate data,” the report said.

–During construction of the grade separator at Pankha Road, contractors were paid Rs 2.38 crore for extra items such as providing and fixing designer wall tiles, providing a vehicle for MCD staff, etc, but no justification or approval of the competent authority for these items was found on records, the report said.

–Two computers worth Rs 1.2 lakh were procured from the contractor as extra items. However, no entry was made in the stock register regarding this. “South DMC did not explain why the entries of these were not made in stock register,” the report said.

–The South corporation awarded work in December for improvement of Tigri road from MB Road to Durga Vihar, and other areas, using ready mix concrete at a cost of Rs 29.96 crore. The work was delayed and interest was to be paid by the contractor. As of October 2017, an amount of Rs 1.07 crore was lying unrecovered.

–The East corporation awarded construction work of storm water drain and footpath along railway overbridge on Shahdara-Saharanpur Railway line in January 2010 at a cost of Rs 6.44 crore. While the work was in progress, it awarded another contract for strengthening it for Rs 4.09 crore in February 2012 at a cost of Rs 3.38 crore, the report stated. “Necessity of strengthening of a road just after its construction is questionable, which resulted in unwarranted expenditure of Rs 3.38 crore,” it said.

The CAG also raised questions over non-maintenance of records and history sheet of roads by the three corporations. The South and North corporation spokespersons said they are waiting for the report to arrive after which they will ask the departments concerned to explain the lapses.

