Attendance brings JNU to standstill

JNU witnessed fresh students’ protests on February 9 — this time against compulsory attendance. (File Photo) JNU witnessed fresh students’ protests on February 9 — this time against compulsory attendance. (File Photo)

The academic areas saw a complete lockdown on Friday, following JNUSU's call for a university strike. The day also witnessed allegations against an assistant professor for allegedly manhandling a woman student activist during the strike. Police complaints were registered by both parties at Vasant Kunj police station.

“We have received complaints from both sides, but no FIR has been registered yet,” said DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere.

Students from all political organisations, including the Left and the ABVP, manned entrances to all school buildings against the prescribed minimum attendance of 75 per cent.

“We will continue the movement against compulsory attendance. Tomorrow, we have given a call for a human chain, as well as a night march from Ganga Dhaba that will culminate at the Administrative Block, which we will reclaim,” said JNUSU vice-president Simone Zoya Khan.

The alleged incident occurred outside the School of Social Sciences-I building Friday afternoon, when an Assistant Professor wanted to enter the building, but was told by students about the strike. The SFI activist who filed the complaint alleged: “A student was telling him about the strike but he started pushing us. He started screaming… hit me on the neck and pushed me on the chest. I have filed a police complaint.”

When contacted, the assistant professor refused to comment on the matter.

