Attempt to smuggle gold in cigarette packet foiled

Two men, including a telecom company employee, were arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Delhi’s IGI Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold worth Rs 40 lakh by concealing it in a cigarette box.

The incident took place on Friday evening when CISF officials detected that a man, identified as Himanshu, who worked at the airport store of a leading telecom company, was roaming suspiciously in the baggage claim area, officials said.

“It was seen on CCTV that the man received something from a passenger coming in from a Dubai flight. Himanshu was intercepted and gold weighing 1.3 kg, concealed in a cigarette packet, was seized,” they said.

The passenger, A K Kumawat, a resident of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, was also apprehended and the two have been handed over to customs, the officials said. The value of the seized gold is estimated to be Rs 40 lakh, they added.

