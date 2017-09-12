Attacked with iron rod: Student beats up principal who confiscated phone

When he saw the boy playing on his mobile phone, he confiscated it and scolded the him, police said. He also asked him to get his parents along if he wanted his mobile phone back. When he saw the boy playing on his mobile phone, he confiscated it and scolded the him, police said. He also asked him to get his parents along if he wanted his mobile phone back.

The principal of a government school was attacked by a Class IX student on Monday, after he confiscated the boy’s mobile phone, on which he was “playing during class hours”. The incident took place at the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Yamuna Vihar’s Block B. The head of the school, Mewa Lal, sustained injuries after the student attacked him with an iron rod.

Following the assault, Lal registered a complaint at Bhajanpura police station. “We have taken his statement and also made his MLC (medicolegal case) report. The accused has been identified as a 15-year-old. After gong through the facts of the case, we will send a team to apprehend the boy,” said DCP (northeast) A K Singhla.

Lal had gone to take rounds in the class around 2:50 pm. When he saw the boy playing on his mobile phone, he confiscated it and scolded the him, police said. He also asked him to get his parents along if he wanted his mobile phone back.

After this, the principal went for a round of the school playground. The boy approached him, with a rod — taken from a broken desk — in hand.

“The boy came from behind and hit me. He had a rod in his hand and he first attacked my legs. He made several blows and I got hurt on my legs and hand. Seeing this, some children and the staff ran and controlled the boy,” alleged Lal, who was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital at Shastri Park.

Lal claimed that if the staff had not come to his rescue, he would have died.

On July 10, a Sanskrit teacher was allegedly beaten up by the parents of a student, when he told them that their ward cannot be admitted to the school. That incident had taken place at the Government Boys Senior Secondary School at Aya Nagar in south Delhi.

The latest incident prompted government school teachers to raise the issue of security. Teachers have been demanding better security on school premises ever since Mukesh Kumar, a teacher at a school in Nangloi, was stabbed to death by two of his students in September 2016.

“It is sad we have to fear going to school now. Security of teachers is at stake and the government does not want to do anything about it,” said Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary, Government School Teachers Association.

