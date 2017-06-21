Attacked by cow, man dies

Police said the victim, Inderpal, was severely injured in the attack and died during treatment. (Representational Image) Police said the victim, Inderpal, was severely injured in the attack and died during treatment. (Representational Image)

An 83-year-old man was gored to death allegedly by a cow while he was out on a morning walk in a park in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Tuesday morning. Police said the victim, Inderpal, was severely injured in the attack and died during treatment.

“Inderpal used to stay with his family in Kewal Park Extension. He went to a park nearby for a morning walk. While he was in the park, the cow first attacked the park’s caretaker Akhtar Khan, who somehow saved himself,” a senior police officer said.

The cow then attacked Inderpal. Khan alerted locals, who scared the cow away, but Inderpal was already severely injured by then. The police were informed and are looking into the matter.

