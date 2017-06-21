Latest News

Attacked by cow, man dies

“Inderpal used to stay with his family in Kewal Park Extension. He went to a park nearby for a morning walk. While he was in the park, the cow first attacked the park’s caretaker Akhtar Khan, who somehow saved himself,” a senior police officer said.

An 83-year-old man was gored to death allegedly by a cow while he was out on a morning walk in a park in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Tuesday morning. Police said the victim, Inderpal, was severely injured in the attack and died during treatment.

The cow then attacked Inderpal. Khan alerted locals, who scared the cow away, but Inderpal was already severely injured by then. The police were informed and are looking into the matter.

  1. S
    shakeel
    Jun 21, 2017 at 4:39 am
    Put the cow behind bars now will see khaki chaddi action or so called cow protection police
    Reply
