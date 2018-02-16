Attack on woman lawyer’s counsel: After Delhi High Court rap, cops lodge FIR, seek nod for raid

Delhi High Court (File) Delhi High Court (File)

DAYS AFTER the Delhi High Court asked Delhi Police to file a response on the alleged attack on the properties of two senior advocates, the Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR and has requested a Delhi court to permit them to conduct raids at the house of one of the accused in the case in south Delhi’s Green Park. The case pertains to the allegations by a woman advocate who is fighting a property dispute case with her family members to the tune of Rs 50 crore. The woman has claimed that her relatives, in connivance with a police officer, have been threatening her and attempting to damage her counsel’s properties.

Soon after being rapped by the High Court on January 29, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had called meeting of senior officials, where, after a thorough discussion, it was decided all that the cases — three instances of alleged attacks on the woman’s counsel — would be handed over to the Special Cell.

A sub-inspector posted at Safdarjung Enclave police station was sent to district lines and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him for allegedly helping the alleged accused carry out the attack.

On February 7, the Special Cell lodged an FIR — on the alleged attack on the woman’s counsel — made on January 5 at Pandav Nagar police station. Confirming the development, a senior police officer from the Special Cell said the FIR has been registered under IPC sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 323 (causing hurt), 454 (trespass), 354D (stalking) 506 (threatening), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intent) on the basis of the woman advocate’s complaint against her relatives, wherein she has claimed that the sub-inspector threatened her with dire consequences.

Police said three separate FIRs have been filed in the case — for torching of two cars parked at the Pandav Nagar house of one of the lawyers representing the woman, attempts to set fire to the car of one of the counsel in Greater Kailash and torching of a car parked at one counsel’s house in south Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

