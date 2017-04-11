Attack on Africans: NHRC notice over booking residents

Close to a fortnight after 54 Noida residents were named by police for inciting a mob that attacked four Africans, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Monday issued notices to the district magistrate and superintendent of police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, on a complaint alleging that police had falsely implicated ‘innocent residents’ of NSG society in Greater Noida in the case.

The commission has sought answers from authorities after a complaint alleged that residents of the society had been “falsely implicated”. A commission spokesperson said, “They have been given four weeks to submit reports. The commission has also asked its Director General (Investigation) to get the facts collected in the matter.”

Following the attack on four Africans on March 27, the commission said, a complaint was filed by some residents of the NSG society. “Even as they (residents) were sitting in the silent prayers at Pari Chowk, some anti-social elements assaulted a few Nigerians at a nearby mall. But the police have named 54 persons who were not even present at the place of the incident, which, they claim, can be seen in by CCTV recording,” the NHRC said.

