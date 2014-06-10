ATMs, flyovers offer respite as Delhi sizzles

Night shelters opened during the winters have been converted to round-the-clock summer relief centres in hospitals. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

As the searing heat conditions prevailed in the northern region, the national capital sizzled at 45.5 degree Celsius, six notches above normal and hottest temperature for the month of June in last ten years in the city, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.1 degree Celsius.

ATMs, flyover shade offer cold comfort

With the sun at its furious best, flyovers, the most visible sign of Delhi’s development, becomes a leveller. While they shorten the commute for those shielded from the heat behind the rolled-up windows of their vehicles, it also a breathing space with nowhere to go to escape the sweltering heat. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

City’s night shelters turned into summer relief centres

With the temperature touching record highs every day, hospitals are devising methods to help patients deal with the heat. Night shelters opened during the winter have been converted to round-the-clock summer relief centres in hospitals run by both the Centre and Delhi government. Water dispensers have been installed in key points, but patients are still finding it hard to battle the heat. READ MORE

Malls switch to generator sets post LG-imposed cut-off time of 10 pm

With Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung ordering that power supply to malls be cut after 10 pm, a majority of malls in the capital are resorting to use of diesel generator sets post the cut-off time. While a few mall owners are planning to bear the extra cost themselves or pay for it under the head of corporate social responsibility, some said the extra cost will be passed on to customers. READ FULL STORY HERE

Heat takes its toll on DTC buses, 643 break down in a single day

The soaring temperatures in the capital led to a staggering number of buses to breakdown. On Sunday itself, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) reported 643 breakdowns. According to officials, an average of 600 buses had broken down daily in May this year, as opposed to 500 buses in May 2012. In the earlier months this year, the number was 400. READ FULL STORY HERE

