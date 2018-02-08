At ration shops in Delhi, wait for iris machines

At a ration shop in Madanpur Khadar. (Express photo: Ojaswa Thapliyal) At a ration shop in Madanpur Khadar. (Express photo: Ojaswa Thapliyal)

More than a month after Aadhaar card-based electronic Point of Sale (e-PoS) devices were set up in 2,254 Fair Price Shops (FPS), a number of problems continue to plague the system. Apart from faulty machines and low network connectivity, the iris authentication machines — which were to be functional January 15 onwards — still haven’t been delivered at several FPS in the city.

At Madanpur Khadar, an irate Yamuna Das (55), who runs an FPS, said, “Iris machines haven’t been given to us yet, we don’t know when to expect it either. The two SIM cards in the e-PoS machines don’t work… I bought a 4G hotspot for Rs 1,500 to make the machine work.”

In the queue stood Basanti Devi (70) with her son Rohit Kumar (36), who said, “I had to take a leave from my job as a tailor to stand in this queue. We can’t do this every month… my salary gets cut and I am the only earning member of my family.”

At FPS, wheat is sold for Rs 2/kg, and rice for Rs 3/kg. The e-PoS device comes equipped with two SIM cards, and the fingerprints authenticate the card-holders. Last month, Delhi Food Supplies Minister Imran Hussain had told The Indian Express that “iris recognition will be implemented on January 15, while authentication using one-time password (OTP) will be done at the FPS between January 15-20.”

At another FPS in Humayunpur, Moolchand Gupta (55) showed an extension cord that the “engineers fixed for the iris machine a week ago… but the machine is still not here”. He said, “It would help to have an alternative, the e-PoS machine takes 30 minutes per person. There is no network here.”

According to Gupta, before e-PoS, he would sell ration to 60-70 people daily, and now, it’s down to 15-20 people daily.

A similar extension cord for iris authentication machine was fixed at Kunj Bihari Bansal’s FPS in Gautam Nagar. “The Aadhaar-enabled PDS website shows numbers that indicate ration has been given to almost everyone… and that the e-PoS has been successful, but it’s only because we are all using our own WiFi or phone hotspots. We were told that iris machines would be here by January 15, then February 6… but it’s not here yet. We hope it is better than this machine,” said Bansal, who is also the vice-president of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers’ Sangh.

Asked about iris authentication machines and linkage of Aadhaar Cards with ration cards, a Delhi government spokesperson said, “There are definite problems in linking Aadhaar Cards to ration cards. The government is working on providing alternatives… one was home delivery of ration but objections were raised. A big decision is expected soon.”

