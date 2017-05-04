At least 81 people currently enjoy security cover by PSOs in the city, says Delhi Police

Image for representational purpose. Image for representational purpose.

Two days after an alleged gangster, Monu Daryapur, and his security personnel ASI Vijay Singh, were gunned down, the Delhi Police has revealed that there are 81 protected persons (PP), including people who are facing criminal charges, enjoying security cover by personal security officers (PSO) in the city. Sources said these persons are enjoying the security cover on the basis of threat perception to them.

Highly placed sources told The Indian Express that roughly 500 people are enjoying the X, Y and Z categories of security, that include the union and state ministers and the VVIPs.

Of these 500 people, 81 receive security protection of one or two PSOs based on the local threat perception.

Among these, there are people, who have previous police records, businessmen and local leaders, said the sources.

“We cannot refuse on the grounds of the applicant facing a police case. Once the assessment is done, he is applicable to have one or two PSOs round the clock. The number of PSOs may be increased or decreased based on threat perception,” an officer said.

Delhi Police also conducts the re-assessment in every six months, said sources. Sources said the Delhi Police’s Special Cell conducts the security assessment of each and every applicant before providing them the

PSOs or security cover. The applicant applies to the local DCP office or directly to the police headquarters.

“The applicants submit a written form to the concerned unit of Delhi Police, after which the Special Cell conducts the security assessment. When the officials from the Special Cell confirm that the applicant faces a security threat, the matter is sent to the Security Review Committee (SRC) led by a Special Commissioner of Police-level officer. The committee, then, decides the grade of security required by the applicant,” said the officer.

Dehi Police spokesperson, Madhur Verma, added that an applicant gets security based on court orders.

