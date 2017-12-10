At Lajpat Nagar school, an AA meeting only for women

On Saturday afternoon, when Malini’s daughter sent her a text requesting her to babysit her nine-month-old for a few hours, she was filled with gratitude. “My daughter was trusting her child with me, an alcoholic. I feel like I’m becoming a parent again and my daughter is becoming my child again, instead of my caretaker,” she told an audience of 30 women, gathered at a school in Lajpat Nagar on day one of the two-day All India Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) Women’s Convention.

Malini has been sober for 14 years now. Over coffee and cookies, tears and laughter, women from Delhi, Bengaluru, Manipur, Meghalaya and even New Zealand shared stories of their struggles with, and triumphs over, alcoholism.

From 26-year-old Devika, who has been sober for a year now, to Kamla, 74, who gave up alcohol 17 years ago; from Neelam, who looked for “the next high” even at her mother’s cremation a year ago, to 37-year-old Megha who gave up alcohol and substances after a bad business call — the room was teeming with stories of survival.

In the classroom — apart from wooden chairs and photos of accomplished people — were posters of the group, which read: ‘Who you see here, what you hear here, when you leave here, let it stay here’.

The day began with a ‘serenity prayer’, and was followed with panel discussions on “disease and recovery” and “creating awareness about AA for women”.

“Male and female alcoholics are similar but also very different. The difference lies in how secretive it is in the case of women. The shame and guilt is higher if it’s a woman — and the answer is patriarchy. That it’s hidden means fewer women will get help or reach out for help,” a participant said.

For 29-year-old Natasha, who has now been sober for six years, the toughest bit was going back to the same office where she was caught drinking. “That environment was difficult; people made cheeky comments and whatnot. When a man drinks, he is macho; when a woman does it, she is promiscuous. This means many drink secretly, and their families don’t get them help,” Natasha, who took to alcohol and substance abuse at 17 and is now a sponsor (mentor) to a woman alcoholic, said.

Megha, 37, who works in the fashion industry, spoke about the “normalisation of alcohol and drug abuse in peer circles”. “Many in our generation don’t acknowledge they are alcoholics… Ever since I quit, some of my friends tell me I have become boring. But I am at peace with myself, so it’s all good,” she said.

