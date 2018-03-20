At JNU since 2004, Atul Johri advocated attendance rule

Professor Atul Kumar Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment by eight JNU students, has been part of various administrative bodies, and a vocal advocate of mandatory attendance for students. Johri, a professor at the School of Life Sciences, has been teaching in JNU since 2004. He did his MPhil and PhD from the Delhi University’s Department of Zoology. Before resigning from his posts in the wake of the allegations, Johri was Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Director of JNU’s Human Resource Development Centre. He, however, continues to remain the Mess Warden of Chandrabhaga Hostel.

After the JNU administration announced its decision to implement mandatory attendance, Johri had organised two press conferences in support of it, and had criticised JNUTA and JNUSU for creating disruptions. He had also circulated a statement in favour of mandatory attendance.

