At Jantar Mantar, seeking justice 365 days a year

On Thursday afternoon, a woman sat outside a makeshift tent which was covered with a banner of malnourished children with the message: “Together we can help save 75 thousand children’s lives. We save the Nigerian children. Will you…?”

In another tent nearby, small sheets of paper surrounded a poster, which announced an indefinite protest by Press Reporters’ Union. The central government has neglected journalists and media persons in the budget, the poster read.

At least 10 such other tents occupied two pavements facing each other in the heart of the national capital, at Jantar Mantar.

From the 2011 India Against Corruption movement to the December 16 gangrape incident, and more recently the Left students’ union protests on the ant-national controversy as well as a march by right-wing students group ABVP —

Jantar Mantar, Delhi’s popular protest venue has witnessed it all.

In a tent across the barricaded lane at the protest site, a poster asked for justice from the Uttar Pradesh government for a 73-year-old widow. A small handwritten board outside the tent reads: “At Jantar Mantar, for 460 days, seeking justice.”