At inauguration of elevated road stretch, Yogi Aditynath talks of Ram Rajya

Attacking the former governments in the state for “dividing society on caste lines” and “letting riots take place”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday lauded his government for providing electricity, access to welfare schemes, education and sanitation to everyone. He added that all of these were “efforts to bring about a Ram Rajya”.

At the inauguration of the 10.3-km elevated road, which connects UP Gate with Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, Adityanath said, “This is the establishment of Ram Rajya, where every citizen has a roof on top of his head, electricity, kitchen gas stoves. For long, people had been kept away from welfare schemes but now they have ration card, antyodaya card. For them, this is Ram Rajya. We (BJP) have come to serve you to bring alive the dream of Ram Rajya — where every person is guaranteed security and the administration is compassionate…”

Alleging lack of intent among the former governments in the state, he said, “From 2003 to 2017, what were the Congress, SP, BSP doing? Only dividing society on caste lines, damaging peace, carrying out riots, giving shelter to rioters, anti-social and anti-national elements who threaten national security.”

Meanwhile, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav took to social media to stake claim on the project, constructed at a cost around Rs 1,200 crore.

