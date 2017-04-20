At IIT event, life-saving helmet straps, diabetes test connected to phone

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

A TEAM from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has devised an automatic strap mechanism (ASM) for motorcycle helmets which, they say, could reduce critical injuries caused by a loose chin strap.

This is among the many projects and innovations, which will be on display at IIT’s annual Open House on April 22. From impact-testing of devices to “making India safe from terror attacks and cross border firing”, from a low-cost and eco-friendly cement to an app-based attendance system, from a saliva-based glucose sensor to an integrated visual and acoustic system to monitor the Ganges dolphins — the showcase will see a host of innovations.

Professor Puneet Mahajan from the Department of Applied Mechanics, who is in charge of the helmet strap project, said, “We conducted a preliminary sample survey which showed that around 60-70 per cent motorcyclists don’t wear helmets with their straps on, or they become very loose. The strap we’ve designed is auto-adjustable and self-locking.” He said the rider only needs to press a red button the side of the helmet, which will automatically adjust the strap. “It can be attached to any regular motorcycle helmet, and we’re hoping that manufactures will show interest in it. If mass produced, these shouldn’t cost more than Rs 30-40 per helmet,” he said.

One team has made a saliva-based non-invasive diabetes strip, which can be connected to a smartphone and provides a response time of 20 seconds. Another has come up with a limestone-calcined clay cement which produces 30 per cent less carbon dioxide than regular cement.

The Indian Express had first reported that IIT-Delhi has started marking attendance through the Timble app, which has geo-fencing and face recognition technology. Talking about the 13th edition of the Open House, IIT Director V Ramagopal Rao said, “We are proud to step into another edition of Open House and, like every year, we look forward to providing opportunity to our visitors to experience the state-of-the-art innovations of our students and faculty.”

The exhibition is open and free for the public from 10 am. The demonstrations for the public will close by 2 pm, but laboratories will stay open for visitors till 4 pm.

