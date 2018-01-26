At emergency session, three civic bodies to pass resolution: Stop sealing in Delhi for 6 months

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

In an effort to reach out to the trader community in the capital, the three municipal corporations are likely to pass a resolution “requesting that the ongoing sealing of properties be stayed for six months” at an emergency joint session on Saturday. The announcement was made by mayors of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing reporters at a press conference, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said a special joint session of the municipal corporations will be held on January 27. “In this emergency session, the three municipal corporations will pass a resolution, requesting that the ongoing sealing drive be stayed for six months. In that period, the civic bodies and the Delhi government will complete the clarification work… on conversion charge rules and put them in public domain,” said Tiwari.

At the press meet, mayors of the three MCDs — Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Preety Aggarwal and Neema Bhagat — attacked the AAP-led Delhi government for “misleading people on the issue of conversion charge”. “The money collected as conversion charge has not been misused. Whatever little diversion of funds has been made is in public interest. The Delhi government has failed to give the civic bodies proper funds as recommended by the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission,” said Aggarwal.

Alleging that the Delhi government had “failed the people of Delhi by neither notifying the commercial roads nor starting the formalities for regularisation of unauthorised colonies”, Tiwari said, “They negligently filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking more time without submitting any work plan. As a result, the Supreme Court ordered that sealing will start.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken Thursday said that the sealing drive was destroying the livelihood of traders while the BJP and the AAP were looking the other way. “It is strange that private markets are going to courts whereas the Delhi government and the MCDs are observing strikes…. They should clarify the anomalies, de-seal the basements,” he said.

