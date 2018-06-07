At Delhi Zoo, oldest chimpanzee in way of monument restoration hopes

Behind tall trees, inside the chimpanzee enclosure, is a monument in shambles. Amit Mehra Behind tall trees, inside the chimpanzee enclosure, is a monument in shambles. Amit Mehra

AN unknown tomb next to the bear cage at the National Zoological Park is one of 19 lesser-known monuments that the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and the Delhi Department of Archaeology want to restore this year.

But a similar monument in an adjacent cage has not made the cut. It’s not a case of encroachment or slow-paced paper work, though — it’s reclusive Rita (58), India’s oldest chimpanzee, who occupies the enclosure where the Mughal-era monument stands.

Hidden behind tall trees inside the chimpanzee enclosure is the monument in shambles, where Rita often hangs out. “The tomb next to the bear cage inside the zoo is on the list that we have sent to the Delhi government for approval… Ideally, we would have liked to restore the one inside the chimpanzee enclosure, too, but it seems impossible for now. That’s why it’s not on the list,” said Ajay Kumar, projects-director, INTACH-Delhi.

The chimpanzee was brought to the zoo in 1964 from Amsterdam as a part of an exchange programme, and currently weighs around 60 kg. “It is not possible to move the animal to another enclosure… this has been its home for years,” said a source at the zoo.

Kumar added, “Something needs to be done about monuments inside enclosed areas such as ones that fall under the jurisdiction of the Waqf Board or the department of defence… long-term planning is needed and a parallel way out too.”

Meanwhile, the tomb next to the bear cage has 12 stone columns which support the dome structure, while the base is made of lakhori bricks and stone. “We don’t know who was buried here or who commissioned it… Since there is evidence of lakhori bricks, which is a signature of Mughal-era architecture, we believe it was built then,” said Suraj Kumar, senior conservator, INTACH-Delhi.

According to the detailed project report prepared by INTACH on the tomb, “the interior of the dome has been repaired with incompatible material which has caused loss of significant historical value”. Apart from the tomb, the list comprises the three-storey Hastal Minar in Uttam Nagar, Burjs of Mansur in Ashok Vihar and Kharbooze ka Gumbad in Sheikh Sarai.

