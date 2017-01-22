At tourist spots in Delhi, going cashless not as easy as it sounds

Humayun’s Tomb accepts cards from foreigners only. (Express Archive) Humayun’s Tomb accepts cards from foreigners only. (Express Archive)

Foreigners visiting tourist spots in the capital post demonetisation are confused over the mode of payment at ticket counters. Except popular tourist places such as Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and National Museum, most places do not have a cashless mode of payment. Even in these places, there were no notices stating that cards were being accepted, prompting many to pay by cash.

Helen Orr from Australia, who was at Humayun’s Tomb with a friend, said, “We are debating whether we have enough cash, Rs 500 each, to buy tickets for the tomb or visit some other monument.” On being told that the ticket counter accepts cards, they joined the queue.

Of the 16 tourist spots The Indian Express visited, only seven allowed card payments. Even among these, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar were accepting cards only from foreigners. Red Fort, Dilli Haat and National Museum were the only three places that put up notices of a list of cards that would be accepted.

Entry-free tourist spots such as the Crafts Museum were a boon to tourists but a bane for artisans. Bogdana Zaborowska from Poland said, “This is the first place we’ve been to where cards are being accepted. We faced a lot of problems in Delhi. We were in Kerala and Karnataka earlier but did not face any cash crunch.”

Bablu Chitrakar from Midnapore, who sells handicrafts at the museum, said his business has been suffering because of the lack of PoS machines or e-wallets. “Some people accept card payments but we don’t have any such option. My business has been more or less dead,” he said.

A senior official from the Archaeological Survey of India said, “As of now, PoS machines are only operational at the World Heritage sites — Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb and Qutub Minar. They have been told to accept cards from everyone, irrespective of their nationality, and to allow cash payments as well. If anything is amiss, we will definitely check. We have provided PoS machines to Tughlakabad Fort and the Tomb of Abdul Rahim Khan-i-Khana, which will be functional in a few days.”

Humayun’s Tomb: Cards accepted from foreigners only, who have to pay Rs 500. Indians told to pay cash as the ticket cost (Rs 30) is “too low”. No notice stating card payment is accepted. Information given only when asked.

Red Fort: Cards accepted from all tourists irrespective of nationality. Notices put up saying cards will be accepted. Separate queue for foreigners, and among Indians, separate queues for those paying by card and those paying cash. Entry fee is Rs 500 for foreigners, Rs 35 for Indians.

Qutub Minar: Card accepted only from foreigners, who have to pay Rs 500. Ticket for Indians costs Rs 30, so no cards accepted. No notice stating card payment is accepted. Information given only when asked.

National Gallery of Modern Art: No cashless mode of payment available. Indians have to pay Rs 20, foreigners Rs 500.

IGNCA: Free entry

National Museum: Cards accepted from all tourists, irrespective of nationality. Notices put up saying cards will be accepted. However, an old notice, which says currency notes of more than Rs 500 will not be accepted, is still put up. Hence, many tourists didn’t use Rs 2,000 notes. Foreigner entry fee is Rs 650, Indians pay Rs 20.

Safdarjung Tomb: No cashless mode of payment available. Entry fee for Indians is Rs 15, foreigners Rs 200.

Tughlaqabad Fort: PoS machine available. Entry fee for Indians is Rs 15, foreigners Rs 200.

Akshardham: Free entry, but Rs 250 to be paid for a ‘combo show’ which includes a boat ride, a musical fountain experience and some exhibitions. Card payment accepted irrespective of nationality.

Lotus Temple : Free entry.

Purana Qila: No cashless mode of payment available. Entry fee for Indians is Rs 20, for foreigners Rs 200.

Dilli Haat: Cards accepted from everyone, separate queue for card payment. Artisans inside have Paytm. They said Paytm salespersons had visited prior to the start of the 31st Annual Dastkari Haat Craft Bazaar, following which they installed their machines.

Nehru Planetarium: No cashless mode of payment available.

Garden of Five Senses: Cards accepted only for “more than two people”.

National Rail Museum: No cashless mode of payment available. Tickets priced at Rs 100 regardless of nationality.

Crafts Museum: Free entry, but many artisans with stalls inside don’t have PoS machines. The souvenir shop accepts cards.