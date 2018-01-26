At Darya Ganj book bazaar, civic drive brings some fears

At the Darya Ganj Sunday Book Bazaar. Archive At the Darya Ganj Sunday Book Bazaar. Archive

Written by Soumya Rachel Shailendra

Standing on a cement block outside Delhi Gate Metro station, Subhash Chandra Agrawal (76) addresses 250 seemingly agitated members of the Darya Ganj Sunday Book Bazaar Welfare Association. He asks them to maintain calm and submit a copy of the ‘tehbazaaris’ issued to them to the treasurer and general secretary of the association, seated beside him.

Citing the beautification drive ahead of the ASEAN summit being held later this month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had, last month, stopped vendors from selling books at the Sunday market. Now, they are worried their livelihood will be curtailed.

Sifting through the pages of a blue folder containing official records of the market since 1991, Agrawal says, “Meri toh poori zindagi kitabon se bani hai.” He says that he began vending second hand books in 1964 when the market was still called ‘kabadi bazaar’ and was beside the Kasturba Hospital, under the “lohe wala pul”. Since then, both he and his wife Sharada Rani have been selling comics and children’s books under the roof of Chauhan Dharamshala at the intersection of Jain and Co Jewellers and a gas station.

Throughout the week, he collects tattered books from kabadiwalas behind the Turkman Gate and dumpyards of publishing houses in the city. Over the years, Agrawal has also made contacts with homes and auction committees in the Railways, who frequently sell books to him. After the purchase, the books are sent for marammat to binders in Old Delhi — to be sewn and taped for their new owners.

On any Sunday, Agrawal’s day begins at 6 am, when he cleans books. By 7.30 am, he arrives at Chauhan Dharamshala to set up his stall. The bibliophiles begin to flock in by 10 am and swell as the day progresses.

The demand for books alter with the season, he says: “In winters, we receive tourists . In summer, it is university students. In April, I keep textbooks for nursery to Class VIII students, and in November, I sell books for competitive exams.”

Although business dips sporadically, Subhash insists on keeping ‘viral’ books in stocks. He adds that he often gives books free of cost to university students because he values their perseverance to study. Over the last couple of weeks though, he has been spending time at home with his wife and grandchildren.

He confesses that he has been frustrated since the eviction notice arrived, but hopes that the demands of students and the media outcry will bring life to back the streets of Darya Ganj on Sundays. As the meeting concludes, Subhash takes to the stage and proposes amendments to align with the beautification drive. “Everyone should have a banner, a visiting card and a diary to take feedback from your customers,” he says.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App