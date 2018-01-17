At BJP state meet, sealing a cause for worry

Leaders also stressed on the negative repercussions of the ongoing sealing drive being conducted by the BJP-ruled MCDs on the Supreme Court’s orders (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Leaders also stressed on the negative repercussions of the ongoing sealing drive being conducted by the BJP-ruled MCDs on the Supreme Court’s orders (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP state executive meeting in the capital on Tuesday saw senior leaders stressing on the need to look inwards and counter the “corrupt image” of the Delhi Police and the MCDs. More importantly, they said the sealing drive in the markets must be stopped.

The second day of the two-day state executive meeting, at the NDMC convention centre, was presided over by state unit chief Manoj Tiwari. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh gave the inaugural address.

The meeting focused on the party’s future strategy, with senior leaders raising issues plaguing it — in particular, the infighting within the Delhi unit. Issuing a statement, Tiwari asked workers to “increase interaction” with different sections, particularly “women, youth, Dalits, traders” and emphasised on “grievances of rural Delhi and urban villages”.

A party source said, “A warning was issued by senior leaders to the Delhi unit that infighting will not be tolerated. Everyone thinks they are senior leaders here… but the fact is that the BJP hasn’t been in power in Delhi for three years now; we even lost a recent bypoll (Bawana).”

Leaders also stressed on the negative repercussions of the ongoing sealing drive being conducted by the BJP-ruled MCDs on the Supreme Court’s orders. “It was communicated to the Delhi unit that the BJP can’t leave it to the government — state or Centre — to counter this.”

The party needs to aggressively work towards putting an end to this,” a BJP leader said. However, a state committee leader said, “We are bound by orders of the body constituted by the SC.” A Delhi MP, meanwhile, said that although the party accuses the AAP government of corruption, the “corrupt image” of the MCDs, police and the DDA were harming its electoral chances.

Rajnath also hit out at the AAP for being uncooperative: “The Centre is ready to extend all support to the Delhi government… but it is sad that the politics of confrontation by it is acting as an obstacle. We are trying our best to help Delhi in the sealing matter. We will have to leave the ‘all is fine in politics’ attitude.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App