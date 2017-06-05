At 44.6 degrees, capital sees hottest day of season

Children jump into the water to beat the heat in New Delhi on Friday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA-02-06-2017. Children jump into the water to beat the heat in New Delhi on Friday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA-02-06-2017.

The capital witnessed the hottest day of the season so far on Sunday, as the maximum temperature touched 44.6 degrees at the Safdarjung observatory — whose reading is considered the official temperature for the city.

Other parts of the city were much hotter. The maximum temperature touched 46.6 degrees at Ayanagar, and 47 degrees at the Palam observatory.

Relief is expected by Tuesday as IMD officials have forecast thundershowers. By Thursday, the temperature is expected to drop to 35. Monday, however, is expected to be hot with the maximum temperature to touch 43 degrees.

