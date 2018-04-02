Delhi Assembly may form panel on ‘behaviour’ of bureaucrats

Anshu Prakash (left) and Arvind Kejriwal (Right) Anshu Prakash (left) and Arvind Kejriwal (Right)

In order to address “discourteous behaviour” by bureaucrats, the Delhi Assembly is likely to create a new House committee to look into violation of protocol norms, sources said. This, sources said, will be modelled on the lines of the 2012 committee set up in Lok Sabha for the same purpose.

The move comes at a time when such committees are at the heart of a tussle between the AAP government and bureaucrats. The AAP has alleged that officials working on behest of the Lieutenant Governor are looking to disrupt their work, and that such a committee can ensure “transparency and accountability”. Officials have alleged that such committees are used to target them selectively. In fact, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and two other officials have approached the Delhi High Court on this issue.

The next two days of the Budget session are likely to see a discussion on the officers — particularly the issue of them not responding to questions asked by legislators, along with an outcome budget for the departments under the purview of the LG.

The committee, sources said, is to be modelled along the lines of the ‘Committee on violation of protocol norms and contemptuous behaviour of government officers with Members of Lok Sabha’. The committee was set up on March 10, 2012 after the Lok Sabha speaker gave in-principle approval for the panel to examine “complaints by Members of Lok Sabha regarding protocol violation and discourteous behaviour by government officials vis-a-vis MPs in official dealings”.

The complaints, sources in the Assembly said, could range from violation of protocol norms, or the “violation of instructions or guidelines” issued by the government while dealing with members of the House.

As per the Lok Sabha secretariat, common violations include: “Communication from MPs are not attended to promptly and often delayed and incomplete reply is furnished to them”; “MPs are not invited for the public functions held in their constituencies”; “telephonic calls by MPs to the district/state authorities on issues of public interest” are not “attended to promptly.”

