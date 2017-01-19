Assembly for probe into police action against JNU students

Police beating up protesters. Police beating up protesters.

AFTER LASHING out at the BJP over the Delhi Police’s ‘brutalities’ on students carrying out a ‘peaceful protest’ seeking justice for Hyderabad University student Rohith Vemula who died last year, the Delhi Legislative Assembly Wednesday demanded an inquiry into the incident.

Holding pictures of male police officers roughing up female students, AAP MLAs, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, accused the Centre of perpetrating atrocities against Dalits, women and minorities.

The Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that the Union Home Minister “initiate immediate action against the officers responsible for the attack on the innocent protesters.”

After AAP MLAs shouted slogans against PM Narendra Modi, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel adjourned the House for 15 minutes. However, AAP MLAs returned to the House with placards against the BJP and demanded action against Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, accusing him of using the words ‘crocodile tears’ to describe Vemula’s mother’s plight.

Sisodia said, “We are not worried about them (BJP). In two months, there will be elections (in Punjab, Goa). People won’t spare them. We are worried about where they will take this country while they are in the driver’s seat?”

Sisodia added, “They (BJP) think some castes are owners of this country and Dalits and Muslims should live like tenants. They should live like tenants or they will be shown their place.”

“Agar Delhi mein yeh karoge toh hum chhodenge nahi (If you do this in Delhi, we won’t spare you),” said Sisodia, adding that people from across the country come to Delhi thinking it to be their own.