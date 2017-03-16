Assault tops list of 400 Holi cases at AIIMS trauma centre

Volunteers and staff at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Volunteers and staff at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

ON ANY given day, the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS receives at least 60 cases — from road accidents to cases of assault. Quite clearly, the capital’s referral centre for trauma management and rehabilitation is one of the busiest departments, not just in AIIMS but also across the city. However, Holi has always been the busiest day, say those working at the trauma centre. This Monday, when the capital celebrated Holi, the trauma centre received more than 400 cases, including 104 of road accidents and 103 cases of fall. But what kept the emergency department busy throughout the day were the alarming number of assault cases — 172 to be precise.

“Holi is a day of celebration for Indians but this is one of the busiest days for the staff at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre. Preparations to handle the enormous amount of patient load had started 15 days earlier with continuous meetings, and drills of the staff, with table top exercise for precision, swiftness and uninterrupted patient care,” said Dr Amit Gupta, Additional Medical Superintendent, JPN Apex Trauma Centre, AIIMS.

Fifteen days before Holi, the trauma centre had roped in the national disaster response force to handle emergencies. On Monday, the 22-member team of the NDRF decontaminated nine patients with water showers, after they were rushed to the emergency centre. “The NDRF is given training in advance. During Holi, patients come to the centre after the presence of harmful chemicals causes an adverse reaction. The NDRF decontaminated nine patients with water shower,” said an AIIMS official.

Nearly 84 per cent of the cases that the emergency centre saw on Holi were of male patients between the ages of 21 and 30. “From among them, 80 per cent of the cases were medico-legal cases and 40 were critically injured, admitted mostly in the neurosurgery department. Most of the patients were from Delhi. But we had patients from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana as well,” Dr Gupta said.

The trauma centre had also roped in an NGO with 12 volunteers, who coordinated the activity at the special help desk and provided information about the patients to their relatives. “The disaster ward was made ready with the blood bank and lab facility fully functional with extra material to provide services for the entire day and night,” Dr Gupta said. Meanwhile, the centre conducted as many 11 major operations through day, the AIIMS official said.

