Assault on chief secretary: Three hours, 150 questions as police reach Kejriwal home

A team of Delhi Police officers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday. Express Photo A team of Delhi Police officers at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday. Express Photo

A six-man team from the Delhi Police Friday held a three-hour session with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his Civil Lines residence, questioning him in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. While Delhi Police had earlier claimed to have prepared 45 questions, investigators ended up asking around 150, sources said. A source close to the Chief Minister, however, claimed “only 10-15 were relevant, and the others were not related to the case”. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh, on the other hand, said Kejriwal had “answered some of our questions… Many answers were unsatisfactory and he also evaded some questions”. Singh said he had asked Kejriwal to join police for another round of questioning, and this his deputy Manish Sisodia would also be questioned at a later date.

Prakash was allegedly assaulted after being summoned for a late-night meeting at the CM’s home on February 19. Two AAP MLAs were arrested and later released on bail. “When police asked why a meeting was called so late, Kejriwal asked them: ‘If the Prime Minister works for 18 hours and UP CM works through the night, what is the problem in calling late-night meetings?’ He asked police to cite a rule that the CM cannot conduct meetings at night,” the source said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the disqualified MLAs. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the disqualified MLAs. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Investigators then asked why the meeting was conducted in the drawing room, to which Kejriwal again asked if there was a rule saying he couldn’t do so. Questions were also asked on decisions taken by the CM, and how many such late-night meetings were conducted. “The CM replied that on one occasion, he and his ministers were on strike for three days and did not return home for three days”. Sources said police asked him if he witnessed the alleged assault on Prakash. “He told them there was no attack. He said his ministers became overexcited (uttejit) and he scolded them for that. He said he had personally apologised to Prakash, who left four-five minutes later,” the source said.

Singh’s team had brought along their own video cameras, after the CM communicated to police that he would like to be videographed during the questioning. The CM also demanded access to the footage, but Singh said that will not be allowed. On February 23, police had searched Kejriwal’s home to recover CCTV footage, which was found to be running around 40 minutes late. “When investigators asked why this was the case, Kejriwal told them they were in-charge of handling CCTV footage in the city, and they should tell him what was wrong,” a source said.

In a statement posted on Twitter later, the CM said, “AAP government is doing great work in education, health, power and water. The BJP government at the Centre is trying to stop this. That is why they have set the LG and the Delhi Police on us. It is for the first time in history that a CM has been questioned… The questioning was done in a very good atmosphere. I thank the police, it’s not their fault. Police are being pressured to lodge fake cases against us.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App